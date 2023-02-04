More than ever, it seems, folks are concerned about home security.
Alarm systems have long been a factor in many households, and the TV airwaves are crammed with commercials offering up any number of next generation technologies to help make homes more secure.
Many folks have cameras discreetly mounted outside and inside the house, including those increasingly ubiquitous Ring doorbell cameras that send you a picture every time someone comes to your front door. It used to be that, when the Domino’s Pizza guy came to the door, you just walked up there and opened it and retrieved your pizza. Now you’ve got to look at him on camera before you open it.
The security system at our house is not quite as advanced, at least technologically. In fact, it weighs 12 pounds and begs for Cheez-It crackers at every opportunity.
I’m referring, of course, to our dog Ollie, the morkipoo. Known near and far as the Kansas City Dog, or just The KCD, for short. He’s the fourth member of our family, our steadfast companion, the heartbeat at our feet, all that stuff. And he also stands guard over his kingdom — which is to say, our little brick house on a circle in a suburban neighborhood — with a steadfast vigilance.
Well, “steadfast vigilance” might be a bit of a stretch. To start with, he sleeps about 13 hours a day. As I’m typing this he is curled up on the back of the couch, taking one of his roughly dozen daily snoozles. But I’m sure he’s ready to strike at a moment’s notice.
I do have concerns about how Ollie would react if a burglar ever did decide to break into our house. For one, he’s only momentarily hostile to strangers. Oh sure, his hate for postal carriers and Amazon delivery folks burns hotter than 1,000 suns, and he will bark incessantly if they approach the door. But whenever anyone different actually comes inside the house — the air conditioning guy, a new friend of my daughter, a co-worker dropping off some paperwork — Ollie’s reluctance and animus quickly melts away, and he goes about setting dog toys at their feet and demanding they play with him.
Also, he doesn’t seem to react with any urgency when things actually are amiss. For instance, recently in the middle of the night a large shelf in our laundry room fell off the wall. As you might imagine, it made a terrible noise, and woke my wife and me up from a dead sleep. Now the sound, of course, had come from the shelf falling, but I didn’t know that at the time. As I crept out to investigate, Ollie didn’t even move. Didn’t flinch. I’m pretty sure he kept right on sleeping. If it had been someone smashing a window to come in the house, he’d have been unbothered. And yet, if someone opens a bag of potato chips at any hour of the day, you can bet he’ll come running.
With all that said, there is one aspect of Ollie’s home security protocol of which I am certain. And that is that we are 100 percent protected from a bird attack. Some dogs hate cats. Some don’t like other dogs. For Ollie, it’s birds that draw his ire.
For many of his waking hours, you can find him in our back sunroom, perched up on a chair and staring intently out the big picture window into our backyard. If a bird — some winged scalliwag — dares land in the yard or on the deck, you can count on Ollie to go wild, tearing toward the back door and pounding his front two paws on it until one of us comes to open the door and let him out.
To be certain, in almost seven years he has not yet captured a bird. But it’s not because of a lack of trying.
I have to tell you, I do sleep well at night knowing that we’ll all be safe if a Carolina wren approaches our house. And I don’t even have to set an alarm.