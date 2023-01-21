I’ve jinxed us.

I just had to bring up to Paul, not two weeks ago, that it’s been strange that we’ve not had any stray cats show up at the farm—particularly after a bad storm, in a couple of years. Lost or abandoned cats often flee, like dogs, during relentless, loud thunder and frightening lightning strikes. And then, after an especially loud storm last week, I saw something small and golden flit across our front field, in front of the horses. Nearing the fence, it appeared to either fall over or flop down.

Comedian Pam Stone can be reached at pammstone@gmail.com