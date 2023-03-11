A few members of the uber-right S.C. Freedom Caucus want to take away the freedom of businesses to provide entertainment.

In an obvious attempt to legislate morality, generate headlines and bolster divisiveness, seven of 20 members of the uber-right caucus back a bill that would cause businesses that offer drag shows to be classified as “sexually-oriented” businesses – even though drag shows are about entertainment, not sex.

Andy Brack is editor and publisher of Statehouse Report. He can be reached at feedback@statehousereport.com.

