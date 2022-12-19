Dear Aunty Pam: Help! I’m under a lot of pressure and need some guidance. Can you help me, oh wise one?

The dilemma: My family (four people total) is coming to my apartment for Christmas dinner and I’m afraid I don’t have enough to feed them. I’ve always been considered the black sheep of my family because I dropped out of college to start a business. It failed. I waited tables to pay off debts, tried another business — it failed — and while my other siblings have cushy jobs, here I am, in my mid-30s, still in a one-bedroom apartment and still struggling.

