DEAR AUNTY PAM: I’m in the doghouse and I’m hoping you can help me. My wife and daughter are furious with me but I think my point is valid and makes sense. I’m hoping you can help. I like your column and usually agree with your advice, so here goes.

My wife and daughter and granddaughter are all on social media a lot. I have a Facebook page with just a few friends and that’s it. But my wife is on Instagram and TikTok and my granddaughter’s on even more. The problem is I looked at my granddaughter’s Instagram page and was shocked. This girl is 14, she is quite well endowed, and every photo she puts up there for the world to see has her boobs sticking out in very revealing clothing. She also is wearing lots of make up and striking sultry poses.

Comedian Pam Stone can be reached at pammstone@gmail.com

Tags