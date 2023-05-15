DEAR AUNTY PAM: I hope you can help because I’ve just had the worst weekend of my life.
I’ve been dating “Fred” for about a year now. We’re both middle aged. He’s divorced and I’ve never been married (by choice).
I like Fred a lot. In fact, I love him, and he’s the only guy I’ve ever dated I’d even consider marrying; but now I’ve lost him because he proposed to me in front of his family and a lot of other people at a big, public event.
Fred knows me well enough to know that I hate, hate, HATE that sort of thing. I find public declarations of love or proposals really distasteful. We’ve even talked about that after watching a ballgame on TV when a guy in the crowd proposed to his girlfriend on the “kiss cam.” I said to Fred, “If I was that girl, I’d kill him for embarrassing me like that.” Fred asked why and I told him that I think proposals should be very special and intimate, not some big splashy show that gets a round of applause.
So, two weeks ago we went to a local bluegrass concert because he knew one of the guys in the band, and his family and some of our friends were going. Halfway through the music set, the singer calls us both to the stage, and my heart started pounding because I don’t like being the center of attention. Then, Fred drops down on one knee and pulls out a ring and proposes. Everybody starts hollering and clapping, and I just shook my head, walked off stage and walked back to my car.
Obviously, I was considered a big “Debby Downer” for bringing down the mood, and then I see Fred walking toward me with his brother, wanting to know why I said no and why I left him on the stage looking like an idiot. I told him he had humiliated me, that he knew I hated that sort of thing — and then his brother told me I had behaved like a (expletive) and that Fred had a lucky escape not to end up marrying me. I was so upset that I told his brother he could drive Fred home. I got in my car and left.
Since then, Fred has texted me a dozen times, and I haven’t answered because I don’t even know what to say or how I feel about him anymore.
Do you think I made too big a deal out of this? Should I accept his apologies? Help! — EX-GIRLFRIEND
DEAR FRED-EX (admit it, that’s clever): Boy, oh, boy, this is a juicy one.
Aunty Pam always pays particular attention to the level of respect, or lack of, in a relationship because, at the end of the day, when the giddy sex and honeymoon phase is over, if at least mutual respect is healthily intact, a long, satisfying relationship is very possible. And, I’m not seeing a whole lotta respect for your opinion from Fred and company.
In my head, I’m picturing Fred as this kind of big, Jethro Bodine sort of galumphing guy. Like a friendly Golden Retriever that means well, but keeps jumping up on you until you have to be quite firm and rap him on the snout with a rolled up newspaper. Obviously, I could be way off, but I can just see him thinking, “Well, she SAID she hates public proposals, but I bet she’d accept it if it came from me!” and then off he went, knocking over everyone’s wine glass with his big, goofy tail.
But the thing is you’ve made it very clear to Fred that you find a public proposal to be horrifying — that, instead, it should be a romantic, intimate and very personal declaration of love.
By not respecting your opinion, Fred essentially dug his own relationship grave. And what’s worse, instead of going after you alone to try and salvage what’s left between you both, he actually brings his brother, essentially making this very painful interlude public as well. I’m not even sure if a rolled-up newspaper would work on Fred at this point. And what a coward he was to allow his brother to call you a despicable name and not step up to your defense.
Obviously, Fred has good qualities or you wouldn’t have considered marrying him in the first place. But unless he has the desire and capability not to treat you as if you’re an extra in his movie of life, I’d cut my losses and leave. Therefore, what was once the worst weekend of your life ended up being a big, fat blessing in disguise! — AUNTY PAM