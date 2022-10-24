DEAR AUNTY PAM: I am a middle-aged, divorced woman who has met a lovely man, aged 60. We have a lot in common: our faith, politics, and even hobbies.

There’s just one problem with Frank, he cries at the drop of a feather. I could tell he was sensitive when we first met because he was so free in sharing his feelings and his past history (bad marriage, abusive, alcoholic father), but I wasn’t prepared for him crying the way he does. He cries when we watch a sad movie, he sometimes cries in church if the sermon or choir moves him. He even choked up when we took a drive through the Blue Ridge mountains to look at the fall colors.

Comedian Pam Stone can be reached at pammstone@gmail.com

Tags