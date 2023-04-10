DEAR AUNTY PAM: Our first child, Kelly, is getting married in a month. She’s planned a beautiful wedding and hired a DJ to play dance music during the reception.

As “Mother of the Bride,” my wife can’t wait, but I sure can. The problem is my wife seems to think she’s still 25 with a great figure when it comes to receptions. We went to a wedding last year, and during the dancing (and a couple of glasses of champagne), she went out on the dance floor and I was mortified. She was wiggling and giggling and throwing in dance moves that were meant to be sexy, but I just wanted to climb under a table and hide. She’s in her mid-50s and a pretty big gal.

