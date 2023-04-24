Dear Aunty Pam: My boyfriend, “Carl,” is crazy about NASCAR, and to put it mildly, I’m not. I have tried going to a few races and have hated every minute of it. He knows it and goes with his friends instead. One of his friends is a woman he’s known for 20 years.

I think our relationship is pretty healthy because there’s things that I do with my friends that he would never do, for example, pickle ball. So he’s fine with me going off with them and I’m fine with him going to his races with his friends.

Comedian Pam Stone can be reached at pammstone@gmail.com.