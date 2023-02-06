Dear Aunty Pam: Do all women lose their minds at a certain age or is it just my wife?

She just turned 60 and came home last week from the beauty parlor with PURPLE hair! I started laughing because I thought it was food coloring and she was joking around, but then she got mad and said she’d decided to dye her hair this color. When I told her I didn’t want to wake up next to a woman with purple hair, then she told me I’d better sleep on the couch!

Comedian Pam Stone can be reached at pammstone@gmail.com.

Tags