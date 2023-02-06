Dear Aunty Pam: Do all women lose their minds at a certain age or is it just my wife?
She just turned 60 and came home last week from the beauty parlor with PURPLE hair! I started laughing because I thought it was food coloring and she was joking around, but then she got mad and said she’d decided to dye her hair this color. When I told her I didn’t want to wake up next to a woman with purple hair, then she told me I’d better sleep on the couch!
I don’t know what to expect from her next. I think it might be a mid-life (or late mid-life) crisis, but I’m embarrassed to be seen with her and I can’t even imagine what everybody at church is going to think.
Help!
Signed,
Unhappy Husband
Dear Hubs: I don’t know your wife’s name but I shall be toasting her snappy retort to you over a glass of something fizzy tonight!
Look, the purple color thing isn’t, and shouldn’t, be any big, hairy deal. In fact, so many women have chosen to be a bit of a maverick and ditch their boring Clairol brown and blond tresses, that purple, blue and even streaks of green are becoming mainstream. Call it a midlife crisis if you like, but I suspect it’s mostly about just wanting a bit of a change from the same old, same old.
And, frankly, I can’t imagine anyone at your church will really mind, and if they do, well, then that’s a judgement they need to work on — not your wife.
So calm down, hubby and maybe ask yourself this: Any chance that what this is really all about is that your wife chose to do something a bit rebellious without speaking with you about it, and that, alone, feels a bit threatening? Makes you feel a bit left out? Remember this: feelings aren’t facts. They’re simply physical sensations. Why not celebrate her hair color with her — maybe you’ll be inspired to try a streak of navy blue the next time you go to the barber!