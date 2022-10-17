DEAR AUNTY PAM: I’m a single male and recently moved into an independent retirement community that caters to active seniors. I’m lucky to have no health issues and am slim and fit, and I suppose that has made me a target for all the single women who live here. I cannot get away from them!

It seems like every day there is a knock on the door from some woman who introduces herself, or brings over a casserole because she assumes I can’t feed myself. One woman even showed up with a bottle of wine and two glasses so we “could get to know each other.” What they don’t realize, because I’m a very private person, is that I’m gay, and not the least bit interested. I lost my husband a few years ago and am now on my own.

Comedian Pam Stone can be reached at pammstone@gmail.com