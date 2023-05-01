Dear Aunty Pam: I’m a woman in my 30s and went out on a date with a nice guy, around the same age, last week.

His favorite place is Cracker Barrel, so that’s where we went. We had a good meal, laughed a lot, but the table next to us had two toddlers in high chairs and left their table a wreck. They’d asked the waitress for crackers for the kids and the kids had smashed them up and they were all over the floor. I couldn’t believe it. We all happened to be getting up to leave at the same time and I said to the dad, “I sure hope you’re leaving the waitress a big tip.” He ignored me and I could see he left two dollars on the table, so I said, “Do you think it’s right the waitress has to clean all that up for two bucks?” He told me to mind my own business and I didn’t say anything else.

