DEAR AUNTY PAM: My mother says your column is the first thing she reads in the paper and so I’m writing to you to ask you to tell her I am DONE discussing the names I’m thinking of for my first child.

My husband and I have decided that we are going to keep any names we’re thinking of to ourselves because it seems that every time we mention one of them, either a friend or my mom objects. For example, one friend, when we mentioned a name, said, “Oh, I knew a guy in school who was such a jerk and that was his name.” Even worse, my mom will say things like, “What kind of name is that? It sounds like a cartoon character.”

