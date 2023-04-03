DEAR AUNTY PAM: My mother says your column is the first thing she reads in the paper and so I’m writing to you to ask you to tell her I am DONE discussing the names I’m thinking of for my first child.
My husband and I have decided that we are going to keep any names we’re thinking of to ourselves because it seems that every time we mention one of them, either a friend or my mom objects. For example, one friend, when we mentioned a name, said, “Oh, I knew a guy in school who was such a jerk and that was his name.” Even worse, my mom will say things like, “What kind of name is that? It sounds like a cartoon character.”
My husband laughs it off but all these comments are really getting to me. So now I’ve decided that’s it, I’m not going to discuss my baby’s name with anyone and, of course, now my mom is really angry about it. Please tell her it’s too bad, I am DONE.” — Mom-to-be
DEAR MTB: I think you just did. And to your mother: Thank you for enjoying my columns, it’s much appreciated! Now, drop your disapproving comments and step away from your anger. This is your grandchild and I’m sure you can’t wait to cuddle and coo and smooch his dimples. So why throw a wrench into the relationship with your daughter, even if she does name him Sponge Bob? This isn’t about you, as much as you might think it is. Be supportive and bite your tongue. — Aunty Pam