DEAR AUNTY PAM: My cousin recently passed away and my mother is helping to put together his funeral because his mother, my aunt, died years ago.

My mother has started World War 3 in our family because she is insisting on using my cousin’s christened name, William Robert, be printed in the funeral program that will be passed out at church, and not his nickname, Booger, that everybody has called him ever since he was a little kid. I’ve always known him as Booger, in fact, I didn’t even know his real name until he died.

Comedian Pam Stone can be reached at pammstone@gmail.com

Tags