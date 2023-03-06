Dear Aunty Pam: I’m hoping you can help me because I’m not sure what to do and feeling pretty used!

My lifelong friend’s daughter got married over a year ago and of course I was thrilled for everyone involved, went to the wedding and bought the bride quite an extravagant gift. I’m not saying that to brag; I’m just stating a fact. Well, it’s been over a year and I have yet to receive a thank-you note. I know the couple is busy moving into their new house, but they weren’t doing that months ago. They were given a lavish wedding, a spectacular honeymoon and … crickets.

