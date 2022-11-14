Dear Aunty Pam: How do I stop my wife from oversharing on social media?

We have a daughter, a toddler, who is going through her terrible twos. My wife thinks it’s funny and “helpful to other moms” when she films our daughter having a meltdown and then puts it on TikTok. She gets lots of “likes” and comments but to me, this is a terrible invasion of my daughter’s privacy, our family’s privacy, and I’ve asked her to stop.

Comedian Pam Stone can be reached at pammstone@gmail.com

Tags