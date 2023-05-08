Dear Aunty Pam: I have a dear friend that I met on FB years and years ago.
We have always had similar interests (we are both into painting and crafts) and we met on a FB page that was created for such things. “Ellen” lives in California and we have become such a good friends that when she invited me out for a week’s vacation to see all the sights, I eagerly accepted.
The plan was I would stay at her home and do day trips. The first day, Beverly Hills, the second day, Malibu, and so on. Well, when I arrived at her house, which looked cute from the outside on a nice, residential street, when she opened the door I was horrified. It was clear Ellen was a hoarder and the rooms that were completely cluttered were disgustingly dirty — I mean, the carpet looked like it had not been vacuumed in months, the kitchen was filthy, including the stovetop, with the trash overflowing in the trash can. The bathroom literally made me gag. I didn’t even want to step into the shower. Worst of all, when she showed me to the guest room, it was obvious that the sheets had not been changed — they had makeup stains on the pillow cases! I was so horrified I slept on a towel that I wasn’t even sure if it was washed.
Every day was a nightmare to return to her house and I also noticed that while we were there she would turn on the TV as soon as we got back, not just in the living room, but in the kitchen too. She liked chatting, poured us a glass of wine and because the TV was so distracting and quite loud, I asked if she minded if I turned it off and she looked surprised and said, “Oh, does it bother you?” and then didn’t make a move to turn it down/off.
Obviously, I couldn’t get out of there fast enough but today she just emailed to say she would love to come visit me as she’s flying across the country to see a relative in Charlotte, N.C., and would I consider “reciprocating the hospitality” she showed to me when she invited me out. I keep my house nice and neat and while I wouldn’t mind having her spend a few days with me, I’m just getting a really weird feeling about it all. Am I being selfish or petty to try to weasel out of it?
Signed Barbara
Dear Barbara: Not only are you not being selfish, but judging from the cold chill I got from reading your letter, I think you’re showing instinctive self preservation. Nothing about Ellen sounds functional.
The thing about FB, or dating sites, is that you never truly know how a person really behaves. When writing back and forth, someone can effectively hide behind an identity that they have created. Clearly, from the years you and Ellen have corresponded over FB and emails, you hadn’t a clue to what she was really like, or how she lived, until it was too late to do anything about it.
As we know, hoarding is a form of mental illness, and because I’m not qualified to speak about it, I went to the Google machine and pulled up the Cleveland Clinic, which is. “While hoarding disorder is classified as being part of the obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) spectrum, which is an anxiety disorder, hoarding disorder is a distinct condition.” The good news is that, with therapy, Ellen could be greatly helped, even cured, of hoarding, but that’s up to Ellen and not you. The living in filth might or might not be connected to that, and you have my sympathy — that must have been nauseating and, frankly, frightening.
All of this is trumped by her recent email essentially inviting herself over to stay with you and actually writing if you would “consider reciprocating the hospitality...” Who does that? It feels controlling as it immediately attempts to put you on the defense, with a dash of guilt thrown into the pot. The whole thing culminates into a bright red, neon sign blinking “DON’T LET HER NEAR YOUR HOUSE.”
If you’re too frightened (and I sure would be) to reply, “You know, Ellen, I’m not comfortable having you stay in my home,” you’re going to have to make yourself unavailable for her visit. Normally, Aunty Pam is all about telling the truth; however, in this case, you’re going to need to do whatever it takes to avoid her. Maybe say the house is being painted but you’re happy to put her up in a hotel if you do actually want to see her. But honestly, Barb, I’d give Ellen a wide berth.
Cheers, dear!