Dear Aunty Pam: I have a dear friend that I met on FB years and years ago.

We have always had similar interests (we are both into painting and crafts) and we met on a FB page that was created for such things. “Ellen” lives in California and we have become such a good friends that when she invited me out for a week’s vacation to see all the sights, I eagerly accepted.

Comedian Pam Stone can be reached at pammstone@gmail.com