DEAR AUNTY PAM: I am sitting down with a pile of Christmas cards and a list of everybody I’m sending them to. I like sending cards but I’ve noticed that one of my sisters (we’re not very close) hasn’t sent me a card the last couple of years and now I’m thinking if she can’t be bothered to send me a card, then why should I?

So I’m leaving it up to you. Am I being too stingy? — CM

Comedian Pam Stone can be reached at pammstone@gmail.com

Tags