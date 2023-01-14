Imagine you walk into the voting booth to find a different kind of ballot. Instead of being able to vote for just one candidate per race in an election, you get to vote by ranking all of the candidates.

Your number one vote is for the person you think would be best in the job. Today in elections, that’s all you get to do. If no one gets a majority, the election goes to a runoff – meaning you have to go back to the polls later to cast another ballot in another election for one of the top two vote-getters – even if the candidate you picked in the first election is on the second ballot. This kind of runoff voting is expensive, time-consuming and less representative because runoffs have a much lower turnout (which means a much smaller subset of voters actually picks the winner.)

Andy Brack is editor and publisher of Statehouse Report. He can be reached at feedback@statehousereport.com.

