The utter shellacking that South Carolina Democrats got in the 2022 midterms is just plain embarrassing.

Unfortunately, they can’t blame it on a twisted redistricting of the S.C. House of Representatives by House Republicans. While Democrats lost seven seats there to allow the GOP to take a dominating 88-36 margin, they also lost two statewide races by wide margins.

Andy Brack is editor and publisher of Statehouse Report. He can be reached at feedback@statehousereport.com.

Tags