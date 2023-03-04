Despite your opinion of Thursday’s guilty verdict by a Colleton County jury in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, South Carolina needs to take a hard look at some lessons that emerged.

The trial exposed flaws of people’s perceptions of the justice system, weaknesses in investigations by law enforcement and inequities in society. It also offered lessons in how a court should work and how lies come back to haunt.

Andy Brack is editor and publisher of Statehouse Report. He can be reached at feedback@statehousereport.com.