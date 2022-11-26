book cover

“Charleston to Phnom Penh: A Cook’s Journal” is published by USC Press. Its publication date is Nov. 29, but you can get it now online.

Sometimes, it’s not all about Republicans and Democrats. Sometimes, at least in the South, it’s just about food.

Witness all of the recent thankfulness and carb-laden gluttony in homes across the Palmetto State, where tasty food is aplenty.

