With Christmas around the corner, let’s look at who’s getting lumps of coal and who’s going to get some good presents.

NICE: Hats off to Gov. Henry McMaster for winning reelection and for being in line to be the longest-serving governor in the state’s history when the coming term ends. Inauguration is Jan. 11.

Andy Brack is editor and publisher of Statehouse Report. He can be reached at feedback@statehousereport.com.