If you haven’t yet voted early in person, you’re missing something that’s easy and convenient. And it has the added benefit of saving time.

Early voting is easy and quick. This week after checking in with election officials (no line), it took about four minutes to use the voting machine, pick candidates and cast the ballot. Four minutes!

Andy Brack is editor and publisher of Statehouse Report. He can be reached at feedback@statehousereport.com.