If you have been reading about how Tennessee Republican legislators on Thursday expelled two Black Democratic Tennessee state representatives and fell one vote short of sending away a white Democratic colleague, hold on. Tennessee’s ride is going to get rougher.

Will this raucous overreaction to loud words in Tennessee spill over into South Carolina’s Statehouse where former Gov. Mark Sanford once carried two piglets across the capitol’s lobby as a stunt to highlight pork-barrel spending? Probably not. Establishment Republicans here have their own problems to deal with – the rowdy Freedom Caucus of about 20 Republican firebrands who don’t want to play by the rules. In the last couple of weeks, you haven’t heard much from these conservative S.C. zealots. But they’re surely camouflaged on the outskirts, probably planning their next political guerrilla policy attack.

Andy Brack is editor and publisher of Statehouse Report. He can be reached at feedback@statehousereport.com.