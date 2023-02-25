All you have to do to know that the race to be the GOP candidate for governor in 2026 has already started is to answer this question: Why is state Attorney General Alan Wilson constantly at the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh?

Just watch and you’ll see he’s not doing much of anything to help the prosecution. So day after day, he’s just posing – politically grandstanding for the state and national media to look like he’s intimately involved.

Andy Brack is editor and publisher of Statehouse Report. He can be reached at feedback@statehousereport.com.

