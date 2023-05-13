Now is the right time for the opening of an international museum dedicated to telling generations of stories stemming from the lives of enslaved Africans brutally brought to what became the United States.

And Charleston, where two of every five of the enslaved disembarked from cruel slaving ships that fueled chattel slavery, is the right place for it to be built.

Andy Brack is editor and publisher of Statehouse Report. He can be reached at feedback@statehousereport.com.