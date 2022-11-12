Congratulations to the winners of the 2022 midterm elections.

What happened Nov. 8 was what was supposed to happen: People voted in a secure balloting system. One candidate in each race won. Others lost. No one worth fooling with complained about elections being stolen. They accepted the results – just like people do all of the time when one major sporting team beats another. And then they move on.

Andy Brack is editor and publisher of Statehouse Report. He can be reached at feedback@statehousereport.com.