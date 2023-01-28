Every year in the Legislature, people try to get state lawmakers to pass their pet initiatives. Too many fail for reasons that are as varied as the ideas – the advocates don’t have a big enough idea, a broad enough network of grassroots support or not enough friends in the General Assembly. Or those wanting legislators to create a new law or program run out of gas and don’t work day after day to get it done.

Getting a legislature to do something new is just plain hard, often taking years that can thin resolve. But if you go in knowing what you want is hard and you don’t give up, you can be successful.

Andy Brack is editor and publisher of Statehouse Report. He can be reached at feedback@statehousereport.com.

