Sedition ranks right up there with treason as a heinous crime applicable to anybody who actively plans to overthrow our government. More than 20 months after anti-patriots stormed the U.S. Capitol, only a handful of dangerous organizers have been charged with seditionist conspiracy. In my book, more need to face the tough crime of sedition.

While treason is the actual crime of attacking the authority of the government, such as mauling, injuring and killing police officers who protected the Capitol on Jan. 6, sedition is a different flavor of rebellion. It consists of overt conduct, such as speech or organizing, to overthrow a government. While not punishable by death, it’s long been a federal crime to foment rebellion against the federal government, which exists to organize, protect and implement the enviable tenets of our representative democracy.

