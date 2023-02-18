Logic, it can easily be stated, has never been something with which the S.C. General Assembly has an oversupply.

Lawmakers obviously agree that government controls like licenses and insurance requirements are handy tools to make sure people follow rules and do things in certain ways. There are business licenses, building permits, certificates of existence, corporate licenses, permits to sell liquor and licenses for more than 139 professions and occupations including, but not limited to, beauticians, barbers, dentists, pharmacists, nurses, doctors, accountants and lawyers. The list is endless.

Andy Brack is editor and publisher of Statehouse Report. He can be reached at feedback@statehousereport.com.