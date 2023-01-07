At least three big things will happen after a major Thursday slap to the legislature by the state Supreme Court as it overturned a 2021-passed six-week abortion ban:

FIRST: Outrage. The male-dominated, Republican abortion wingnuts are going to get crazier. Well, crazier than usual. First there will be a bunch of finger-pointing on “how could this have happened?” And then they’ll get down to work (they probably already are) to digest the ruling, pick it apart and figure out new ways for state government to get its clammy hands on what women choose to do with their bodies.

Andy Brack is editor and publisher of Statehouse Report. He can be reached at feedback@statehousereport.com.

Tags