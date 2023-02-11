Though more than 200 people pack the 24 benches in the old courtroom in Walterboro, there’s a looming deathly quiet during the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh, the disbarred lawyer whose rich family has been a big deal in the area for generations.

You can hear the low whoosh of the air conditioning chilling the room. Someone coughs. A chair squeaks. But it’s really quiet overall. Still, despite microphones and speakers, you occasionally have to strain to hear and understand what a witness testifies as a dozen jurors and five alternates stoically, grimly endure what’s been dubbed by some as the “trial of the century.”

Andy Brack is editor and publisher of Statehouse Report. He can be reached at feedback@statehousereport.com.

