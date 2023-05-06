It’s been a fairly disappointing legislative session for many because it’s been all about controlling people or extending privilege, not working collaboratively to benefit all South Carolinians.

But that was fairly predictable after years of gerrymandering finally resulted in a super-majority in the South Carolina House and a Senate chamber that is more partisan and divided than ever in recent memory.

Andy Brack is editor and publisher of Statehouse Report. He can be reached at feedback@statehousereport.com.