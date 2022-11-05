In an America where the majority claims to follow Jesus, why is there so much hate?

Hate, familiar in the South during the Jim Crow era and civil rights struggles, lately seems to have overshadowed what once masked it — hope for America and democracy. These days, there’s growing disappointment and concern for the future of America’s experiment with true liberty — not the venomous mantras spouted by extremists, political lemmings and do-nothing acolytes of the Make America Great Again nonsense.

