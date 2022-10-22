The explosive revelation this week from a federal judge that former President Donald Trump signed legal documents that challenged the results of the 2020 election in Georgia despite being told by his lawyer that his voter fraud claims were false illustrates the country’s dire political mess.

In my book, telling lies just isn’t cool. Spreading them is just as bad.

Andy Brack is editor and publisher of Statehouse Report. He can be reached at feedback@statehousereport.com.

