Readers last year seemed to enjoy a commentary of a rapid-fire round of opinions on South Carolina issues. So we thought we’d offer it again. Here are some things to think about — and perhaps pressure your state representatives about:

Expand Medicaid. South Carolina lawmakers have resisted expanding Medicaid for years because it’s something former President Barack Obama came up with. North Carolina just became the 30th state to expand the program — a move that will provide health coverage for hundreds of thousands and bring billions to the state. Time for S.C. to wake up and do the same.

Andy Brack is editor and publisher of Statehouse Report. He can be reached at feedback@statehousereport.com.

