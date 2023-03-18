It is tough being a Yankee from Los Angeles and living in the South.

I constantly get to read all about how it is because of people like me that the South isn’t what it once was. Supposedly, we buy all the property in the South and kick out the locals, we are the reason that states like North Carolina and Georgia have changed politically, and people like yours truly is the reason that the economy is so tough here.

Mike Elis is a comic emcee and music and comedy promoter. Be sure to tune in to his radio show “The Mike on the Mic” show on WZLA 92.9FM.