They didn’t even give me a chance to smile for the camera. I recently drove down to Florida to visit my parents.
There are so many factors that were already stressful about this situation. I drove 10 hours, had heartburn from dinner the night before, and spent the whole drive down practicing my responses to all of the criticisms that I would receive about how I live my life.
Most normal people would listen to music on a long road trip. I mentally prepare myself for the mental test of strength and endurance. My parents don’t tell me how I live my life, per se; they just tell me how I can live it better. I am not sure how I have survived 50 years without daily coaching. I seriously feel like each and every one of us should start our day with prayer, exercise and a 60-minute phone call with my mom so that she can tell you how religiously watching Dr. Phil and Judge Judy makes her an expert on any and all personal matters.
I mean, who knew that where I buy a $6 kitchen spatula deserves a 20-minute discussion? That somehow segued into life advice about how I should never order lemonade at restaurants as I can just ask for lemon and sugar packets with my water for no charge. How my mom and stepfather can change subjects without any common denominator is America’s Got Talent worthy.
I figured there was no way I would get through the weekend without some sort of memory I wish I could forget but can’t. And of course, I was right. But crazy enough it had nothing to do with my parents.
A week after I got back from Florida, I received a piece of mail that said “open immediately.” I figured it was one of those annoying auto warranty solicitations, but for whatever reason, I decided to open the mailer. Like the extended warranty mailer, it had my name and vehicle in twelve point Times New Roman font. However, next to the header, there was a photo of my vehicle in motion with a side view of my face in the photo.
Could you have taken a less flattering photo of me?
Apparently, in my travels down toward Florida, I was going too fast in a city in the middle of nowhere, Georgia. The county that cited me didn’t have any signs of civilization anywhere except for a van I followed that was painted for his business, Jimmy’s Beaver Trapping Service. The company motto was printed under the business name, “Beavers Don’t Stand a Chance” with an airbrush painting of a crying beaver.
Eighty dollars for going 9 mph over the speed limit. Depressing. So now I have $80 less in my bank account, there is an awful photo of me in the files of rural county Georgia and I feel helpless as I really should do something to assist in solving the ongoing beaver problem across the state now that I’m aware of it.
My streak of unfortunate incidents and lower self worth from a trip involving visiting my parents continues. Jimmie could have a van painted for me for those times I have to go visit my parents reading “Mike Doesn’t Stand a Chance” with a painting of a crying Mike on the side.
So, I paid the $80. I didn’t tell my parents about the speeding ticket because I am sure they would advise me to fight it on Judge Judy. As for the psychological effects of these trips to Florida, is Dr. Phil available?
