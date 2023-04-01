I am speechless.

As a writer, it is rare that I say those words but I am literally sitting at my desk thinking of the right way to put into words how I feel. I don’t want to upset those affected by what I am about to talk about in this column because it is important to teach our children the importance of acceptance and being sympathetic to those that see things differently than us, even if it is less than one percent of the population; a lot less than one percent. It is also important to teach them to stay away from people who get upset about bears that aren’t wearing pants.

Mike Elis is a comic emcee and music and comedy promoter. Be sure to tune in to his radio show “The Mike on the Mic” show on WZLA 92.9FM.

Tags