As a writer, it is rare that I say those words but I am literally sitting at my desk thinking of the right way to put into words how I feel. I don’t want to upset those affected by what I am about to talk about in this column because it is important to teach our children the importance of acceptance and being sympathetic to those that see things differently than us, even if it is less than one percent of the population; a lot less than one percent. It is also important to teach them to stay away from people who get upset about bears that aren’t wearing pants.
Wait, what?
Due to an online outcry from a handful of people, A&W Root Beer is the newest company to amend its traditional ways. For those that are fans of the brand, you may know that Rooty, the bear mascot for A&W, has been the mascot for going on 60 years. But little did we ever think the fact that he isn’t wearing pants is an issue. Until now.
A&W has announced that Rooty the Bear will be wearing pants from this point forward.
Whenever I see stories like this, I understand why the term “woke” comes into play. Because apparently people that take the time to complain about these kinds of worldwide problems lose a lot of sleep.
Song dedication time: As a fan of the band Styx, I would like to dedicate the song “Too Much Time On My Hands” to those offended and disgusted by a fictional cartoon mascot bear with no clothes on.
Truthfully, I am more offended by the fact that the word “beer” is attached to the product. Maybe I should start a campaign online tackling this subject and make the beverage more acceptable to those who don’t feel that anyone should consume alcohol.
I tried to reach Rooty the Bear for comment but his voicemail said that he is hiding from the embarrassment of being naked in public for the past 60 years. Maybe he’s getting therapy from Dr Pepper. And is Dr Pepper even a doctor? If not, we need to do something about this folks. I mean, I’m shocked Mr. Pibb still has a gender and Mountain Dew is still named as such even though it is not made on a mountain. These sodas have to offend someone out there.
So now, after 60 years, Rooty the A&W Bear is wearing denim jeans. You would think at his age Rooty should be wearing polyester. I would even be cool with ‘80s neon parachute pants. I’m sorry but nothing about a bear screams “put some Levi’s on me.”
The new look Rooty should come with a safety warning.
As many of you vacation in the mountains, please be careful. I do not recommend trying to put pants on a real bear. We see that there are some who feel bears should wear pants, but let them take on the task of making them acceptable for public viewing. They should do it amongst mama bear and cubs so that they can all learn at one time. And if you see someone getting mauled by a bear while attempting this heroic feat, don’t lose sleep over it. Apparently, you should only lose sleep if no one is doing anything about the bare bear.
Am I losing sleep? Barely.
So, for the 17 of you worldwide who care enough to have fought the good fight, Rooty now has pants. As I teach my kid to stay away from people who lose sleep over the fact that the A&W mascot doesn’t wear pants, I am sure those people are teaching their kids to stay away from kids like mine. I hope that the woke have forgiven A&W and will enjoy a glass of root beer, well by itself.
They probably won’t enjoy a root beer float until the Mayfield cow puts a shirt on.
If you are offended by the naked Mayfield cow, your dairy-air might just be a little hurt.
Mike Elis is a comic emcee and music and comedy promoter. Be sure to tune in to his radio show “The Mike on the Mic” show on WZLA 92.9FM.