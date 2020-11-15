OXFORD, Miss. — Matt Corral accounted for five touchdowns, including a go-ahead 91-yard touchdown strike to Elijah Moore in the fourth quarter, as Mississippi rallied to defeat South Carolina 59-42 on Saturday night.
Trailing 42-38, Corral found a wide-open Moore waiting in the middle of the field at the South Carolina 45-yard line. Moore then turned and raced into the end zone to put Ole Miss ahead to stay, 45-42 with 12:02 remaining.
During the play, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin tossed his clipboard 20 yards in the air at the catch and ran along the sideline 30 yards before stopping to celebrate with a fist pump as Moore completed the game’s decisive play.
“I get excited when players make plays,” Kiffin said, who gave credit to Corral for making the correct audible on the touchdown. “When you see the play call, the audible and the defense doesn’t switch out, I just get really excited.”
TOP 25No. 2 Notre Dame 45,
Boston College 31BOSTON — Ian Book threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score and No. 2 Notre Dame overcame an early deficit to roll to a victory over Boston College.
The Fighting Irish gave coach Brian Kelly his 100th career victory at the school, tying him with Lou Holtz for second place — five behind Knute Rockne. Notre Dame has won eight straight in the series between the FBS’s only Catholic institutions
No. 6 Florida 63, Arkansas 35GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Kyle Trask extended his school record for consecutive games with at least four touchdown passes to six and Florida overwhelmed Arkansas in the Swamp.
Trask threw for 356 yards and six scores against the Razorbacks (3-4), who were without coach Sam Pittman and without much of a chance by halftime. It was the second time this season Trask tossed six TDs in a game. He’s the only player in school history to accomplish that feat.
No. 9 Miami 25,
Virginia Tech 24BLACKSBURG, Va. — D’Eriq King threw for 255 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score in Miami’s comeback victory over Virginia Tech.
The Hurricanes (7-1, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) overcame an 11-point, third-quarter deficit to win their fourth consecutive game and stay alive for a spot in the ACC championship game.
No. 10 Indiana 24,
Michigan State 0EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michael Penix Jr. threw for 320 yards, hitting Ty Fryfogle with two scoring passes, and Indiana beat Michigan State to remain unbeaten.
The Hoosiers (4-0) set up a showdown next weekend at Ohio State, the only other unbeaten team in the Big Ten East.
No. 11 Oregon 43,
Washington State 29PULLMAN, Wash. — Tyler Shough threw for 312 yards and four touchdowns and Oregon came back to beat Washington State.
Travis Dye caught two second-half touchdown passes to help Oregon improve to 2-0. The Ducks piled up 582 yards of total offense.
No. 13 Wisconsin 49, Michigan 11ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Nakia Watson and Mason Stokke each scored two touchdowns in the first half, helping Wisconsin build a big lead over Michigan.
The Badgers (2-0) returned to competition after canceling two games of their all-Big Ten schedule due to a COVID-19 breakout within the program and didn’t look rusty at all against a hapless team.
No. 16 Marshall 42,
Middle Tennessee 14HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Redshirt freshman Grant Wells threw a season-high five touchdown passes and Marshall commemorated the 50th anniversary of the worst disaster in U.S. sports history during a victory over Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
Marshall (7-0, 4-0 Conference USA) got another standout performance from its defense and turned three turnovers into scores on a day when the university and surrounding community remembered 75 people killed in a Nov. 14, 1970, plane crash.
Tulsa 28, No. 19 SMU 24TULSA, Okla. — Zach Smith threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns to help Tulsa recover from a 21-point second quarter deficit and beat SMU.
After throwing an interception and losing a fumble that led to another touchdown on his first two possessions, Smith bounced back. He completed 26 of 38 passes, including a 4-yard touchdown toss to James Palmer with 2:11 remaining.
No. 20 Southern Cal 34,
Arizona 30TUCSON, Ariz. — Vavae Malepeai bulled his way through multiple tacklers for an 8-yard touchdown run with 25 seconds left, and No. 20 Southern California beat Arizona 34-30 on Saturday with another late rally.
USC was outplayed by Arizona State last week in its opener before scoring two touchdowns in the final three minutes to win 28-27. The Trojans again had two late scoring drives to win a game they were outplayed in for most of the afternoon.
No. 22 Liberty 58,
Western Kentucky 14LYNCHBURG, Va. — Malik Willis threw for 306 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two more scores, leading Liberty over Western Carolina.
Liberty (8-0) won its 10th straight game and remained second behind Notre Dame for the nation’s longest active winning streak.
No. 23 Northwestern 27
Purdue 20WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Peyton Ramsey threw for 212 yards and three touchdowns, all to Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman, and Northwestern beat Purdue.
The Wildcats defense also made two late stops to preserve a fifth straight Big Ten win and the school’s first 4-0 start in league play since coach Pat Fitzgerald was still playing in 1996.
Purdue (2-1) has lost five straight home games in the series.
No. 25 Louisiana-Lafayette 38, South Alabama 10LAFAYETTE, La. — Levi Lewis passed for 252 yards and three touchdowns, Louisiana-Lafayette gained 254 yards on the ground and the Ragin’ Cajuns wrapped up a third straight Sun Belt Conference West Division title.
Lewis tossed TD passes of 5 yards to Jalen Williams and 3 yards to Errol Rogers.
He also hit running back Trey Ragas for a 25-yard score on a fourth-down conversion, with Ragas narrowly staying inside the left sideline to put the game away in the fourth quarter.
ACCNorth Carolina 59,
Wake Forest 53CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — There’s no deficit that Sam Howell and his North Carolina teammates feel they can’t overcome.
The sophomore threw for program records of 550 yards and six touchdowns and scored the go-ahead rushing TD with 4:11 left to help North Carolina rally past Wake Forest, capping a comeback from 21 down in the third quarter.
Virginia 31, Louisville 17CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Brennan Armstrong knew Virginia’s backup quarterback, Keytaon Thompson, wasn’t available for Saturday’s game against Louisville, but didn’t let it affect his play.
Armstrong scored on runs of 8 and 9 yards, the latter with 4:29 remaining, to give Virginia (3-4, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) a two-score cushion.
He also hit Lavel Davis Jr. with a 9-yard scoring pass that gave the Cavaliers a 21-10 lead in the third quarter.
NC State 38, Florida State 22RALIEGH, N.C. — Bailey Hockman picked a good time for one of his finest games for North Carolina State.
It came against his former team, as Hockman threw for three touchdowns and ran for a score as the Wolfpack defeated Florida State.
Hockman, who began his collegiate career in 2017 at Florida State, was 24-for-34 passing for 265 yards and an interception.
SECKentucky 38, Vanderbilt 35LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson accounted for three touchdowns, Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for two scores including a 74-yarder before the Wildcats withstood Vanderbilt’s late rally to win and end a two-game losing streak.