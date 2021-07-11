NEW ORLEANS — Three thousand pairs of false eyelashes have been seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents after officials determined they were illegally imported from China to New Orleans.
The four boxes of long lashes seized Tuesday at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport were destined for a local beauty supply store, agency spokesperson Matthew Dyman said in a statement.
They hadn’t been approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration and weren’t labeled with the distributor’s name or the manufacturer’s name, he said.
That means there’s no way to tell whether the eyelashes had been exposed to disease during manufacturing or whether they were stored properly and kept away from insect-infested areas, Dyman told The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate.
“There’s no telling what’s on these eyelashes,” he said.
False eyelashes can be made of synthetics and are attached using adhesive, and unregulated or dangerous materials could lead to allergic reactions, eye irritation or worse, Dyman said.
No business or individual has been cited, the newspaper reported.
Unlabeled, non-FDA-approved false lashes are often seized in New Orleans but officials said this shipment was “particularly large,” WVUE-TV reported.
Remorseful restaurant thief apologizes for stealing $184
LYNDONVILLE, Vt. — Someone who broke into a Vermont restaurant and stole $184 left a note apologizing for the crime.
Before leaving the Full Belly Deli in Lyndonville sometime between late Saturday and early Monday, the culprit scribbled a note on a menu in thick purple marker that said, “I’m so sorry, I had to.”
Owner Tyler Eckhardt, who opened the restaurant in May, wasn’t sympathetic.
“It’s disrespectful,” he told the Caledonian-Record. “We’re a new business. We’re trying to get off the ground. And then someone does this.”
The person entered in through the back door. There was no security footage because cameras had not been installed; they’re up and running now.
Yum! Woman eats 50 chili dogs in 22 minutes at Michigan bar
ROCKFORD, Mich.— A competitive eater wolfed down 50 chili dogs in 22 minutes, setting a local record at a bar in western Michigan where thousands of customers have their names on the wall for eating just a fraction.
Molly Schuyler showed up and just started eating Wednesday at The Corner Bar in Rockford while other customers watched with their own meals, WOOD-TV reported.
“Hot dog!” Schuyler said.
After 19 minutes, she had eaten 44 hot dogs.
“Brought her out six more dogs. In 22 minutes, she ate 50,” server Lisa Paavo said.
Another competitive eater, Tim “Eater X” Janus, ate 43 1/2 chili dogs at the bar in 2006. Anyone who eats 12 in four hours gets their name on the wall.
“It’s going on 6,000 names,” manager John Vanaman said.
Schuyler asked if she could return and try it again.
“Any time you want,” Vanaman replied.
Goat lottery planned to protect Hawaii historic park
HONOLULU — To protect historic lands from invasive goats, Hawaii officials will distribute the live animals to the public via a lottery.
Hawaii officials will hold the lottery as a way to remove at least 700 goats from Puuhonua o Honaunau National Historic Park, which is an important cultural and historical site on the west side of the Big Island, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.
Those interested in the goats may apply for permits, which will be issued through a random lottery on July 28. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources will distribute 20 to 50 goats per permit.
Applicants must indicate how many goats they want and can’t choose individual animals.
Lottery winners must have a 16-foot enclosed horse trailer or equivalent to pick up the goats so that they don’t escape. A permit can be refused if a trailer isn’t secured.