10-year-old San Antonio boy cashes in on GameStop stocks
SAN ANTONIO — A 10-year-old San Antonio boy made a killing by selling GameStop stock he was gifted more than a year ago.
Jaydyn Carr’s mother, Nina, spent $60 for 10 shares of the video game chain’s stock in December of 2019 that she gave him for Kwanzaa to reflect Ujamaa, one of the festival’s seven principles that focuses on cooperative economics.
With GameStop’s share price skyrocketing this week behind a speculative frenzy driven by a Reddit chat group, Jaydyn sold the shares Wednesday for a little less than $3,200, the San Antonio Express-News reported.
“My phone was going off, because I have GameStop on my watch list,” Nina said of watching the share price surge. “I was trying to explain to him that this was unusual. I asked him ‘Do you want to stay or sell?’”
The mother-son investing duo said $2,200 of the funds would go to Jaydyn’s savings account and that they’d put the other $1,000 toward future investing.
Viral TikTok user gives signed juice bottle to Idaho museum
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — An Idaho man who rode to fame on TikTok after casually singing “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac and drinking cranberry juice while longboarding will have a symbol of his success on display at the Museum of Idaho.
Nathan Apodaca, also known as Doggface, signed a bottle of Ocean Spray cranberry juice for the museum during an event on Tuesday, the Post-Register reported. In exchange, Apodaca and his family received membership cards to the museum.
Tom Hayes, the CEO of Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., says the bottle will now be on display and become the latest entry in the museum’s archives.
“We think of museums as being full of old things, but history is what happened even a moment ago, and we are really trying to celebrate the recent past of our community,” museum curator Carrie Anderson Athay said.
Since posting the viral video on social media four months ago, Apodaca was asked to record a video for President Joe Biden’s virtual “Parade Across America” on Inauguration Day and saw the city of Idaho Falls officially declare a “Nathan Apodaca Day” last week.
“I’ve been coming to this museum since I was a kid. Coming in with my kids and seeing something that has my signature on it, it’s so mind-blowing,” he said.
A second signed bottle of cranberry juice is scheduled to be auctioned off as a fundraiser for the museum’s programs, officials said.
