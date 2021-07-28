CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield never dreamed of being on a team with Alice Cooper.
The Browns quarterback also had no idea the legendary rocker, known for theatrical stage shows featuring pyrotechnics, snakes and a guillotine, had more serious skills.
“He’s a scratch golfer,” Mayfield said of the 73-year-old Cooper, who shot three strokes below his age during a round at an area country club this week.
The unlikely pairing of Mayfield and one shock rock’s godfathers took place during a TV commercial shoot for Progressive’s popular “At Home With Baker Mayfield” campaign, which features Mayfield and his wife, Emily, living inside FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Browns.
In the new spots for the award-winning campaign’s third season, Mayfield and Cooper are neighbors.
Mayfield, who led the Browns to their first playoff berth since 2003 last season, knew only a little about Cooper before their first meeting. So Mayfield did some deeper digging into the iconic singer, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2011.
“Just an amazing person. Truly, not what I was expecting,” Mayfield said. “’He’s a Detroit fan, which I didn’t know. But if you’re born there, you’ve got to be a Lions fan. He’s a fun guy who takes his work very seriously.
Mayfield and Cooper built a strong working rapport and enjoyed their time together on set, often bursting into laughter after a take.
Cooper cracked that he heard the Browns, who have Super Bowl hopes this season, might need some help.
“Sorry,” he said. “I’m all about the Lions.”
Woman unaware she had $39M lottery ticket in purse for weeks
BERLIN — Lottery officials say a woman in Germany carried a winning ticket in her purse for weeks without realizing it was worth about 33 million euros ($39 million).
Lotto Bayern said Wednesday that the 45-year-old woman was the sole winner of a draw on June 9, having correctly guessed seven fields on a German lottery ticket.
It quoted the woman, who wasn’t named, saying “I still get dizzy at the thought that I carelessly carried almost 33 million euros around in my purse for several weeks.”
The mother of one had picked random numbers on the 1.20-euro lottery ticket and doesn’t plan to play again, saying the win was “more than enough for my husband, my daughter and me,” the company quoted her as saying.
It said she plans to use her lucky windfall to live a healthy life and do more for the environment.
Cocaine disguised as cake seized from vehicle in Maine
A New York man and a Maine woman are facing charges over cocaine disguised as a cake that was seized from their vehicle, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said Wednesday.
Acting on a tip, police stopped the car on Interstate 295 in Gardiner on Tuesday, and a drug-sniffing dog found 4 pounds of cocaine worth $200,000 on the street, the MDEA said. Also seized was $1,900 in cash.
About 2 pounds of the cocaine was disguised as a marble cake with coffee grounds used to cover up the scent, officials said.
The two were released on bail and were expected in court on Wednesday. It was unknown if they had a lawyer.
Agents believe the drugs were to be distributed in Kennebec and Somerset counties. The MDEA was assisted in the investigation by the Winslow Police Department, Maine State Police and Homeland Security Investigations.