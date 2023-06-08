Zelma Lue Wideman Wanda Rinker Jun 8, 2023 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MCCORMICK — Zelma Lue Wideman, 96, of 1016 Kelly St., in McCormick, passed on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at her home. The family is at the home. Andrew Wardlaw Funeral Home, McCormick. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Person dies after vehicle hits dump truck in Abbeville Hodges man dies in early morning wreck Padma Lakshmi reveals her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue ambition A sigh of relief: Greenwood High seniors graduate Lander police identify man charged in attempted abduction case Congratulations to Next Level Lifestyles graduates Greenwood native continues a 123-year tradition of service under the sea Candidates to participate in scholarship competition Kids enjoy Art Camp PlaySafe receives Youth & Education grant from GCCF Gymnasts complete district championship HSOG receives proceeds from Feebstock event Emerald City Rotary Foundation receives funding from GCCF