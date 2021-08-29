DUE WEST — Zelda Gambrell Oates, 91, of Due West, wife of the late Henry C. 'Dusty' Oates, Sr., died Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the Carlisle Nursing Center in Due West. A celebration of Mrs. Oates' life will be 3:00PM, Tuesday, August 31, 2021 in Due West ARP Church with Rev. Calvin Draffin and Rev. Scott Moore officiating. The family will greet friends following the service in the church sanctuary. The services for Mrs. Zelda Oates will be live-streamed and may be viewed at www.facebook.com/duewest.arp. A private burial will be held in the Due West ARP church cemetery prior to the service. A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
