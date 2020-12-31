Zeke Harris Jr.
NINETY SIX — Zeke Harris Jr., of 611 Little Mountain Road, Ninety Six, SC was born December 11, 1928. He was the son of the late Ezekiel Harris Sr. and Cora Lee Austin Harris. He peacefully departed this life early Saturday morning, December 26, 2020 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave, Greenwood, S.C. 29646.
He received his education in the public schools of Ninety Six, South Carolina. At an early age he joined Pine Pleasant Baptist Church, where he was a faithful member attending regularly until declining health. He was a Trustee for many years. He worked at Southern Brick Company and later worked at Monsanto, where he retired from.
He was married to Lillie Mae Hill Harris and to this union three children were born. In addition to his parents preceded him in death including siblings, William Harris, Charlie Harris, Johnny Harris, Maxie Lee Harris, Minnie Dawkins, Mary Thompson, Mattie Bell Hill, Runette Abrams along with one grandson, Norris G. Miles, Jr.
Zeke leaves to cherish and honor his memory, his wife of the home, one son, Ezekiel (Mary) Harris, III, of Ninety Six, SC; two daughters, Bobbie Jean (Ben) Hunter of Abbeville, SC and Brenda (Norris) Miles of Greenwood, SC; twelve grandchildren, five great grandchildren, two sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law, a special cousin, Ruth B. Forrest and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and sorrowing friends.
Graveside service will be held at noon on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Pine Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Willie K. Cannady, Pastor and Officiating assisted by Rev. Tamiko Jones.
The family is at the home.
Parks Funeral Home is assisting the Harris Family.