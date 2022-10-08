NINETY SIX — Cason Gaither Zane Brinson, 30, of Ninety Six, died Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, Zane was a 2010 graduate of Ninety Six High School and served in the US Army from 2010-2011 as a Delta 19 Calvary Scout. He was a mechanic and a very talented musician. He loved fishing and hunting and was a member of Ninety Six First Baptist Church.
Zane is survived by his daughter and best friend, Lillian Kate LaNelle Brinson; his parents, Margie Chrisley Blalock and Andy Blalock, and Emmitt Leroy "Lee" Brinson, III and Holly Brinson; his brothers, Anson Brinson (Kayla) and Storm Blalock (Maggie); nieces, Bailey LaNelle Brinson and Andie Elizabeth Blalock; nephew, Beau Emmitt Brinson; grandparents, Samuel Leroy Chrisley, Doris Blalock and Emmitt Brinson, Jr. and Freda Morris Brinson; his godfather, James Jones and his godbrother, Jason Dickson.
Zane was preceded in death by Grandma, Velma Turner Chrisley and Paw-Paw, Paul Blalock.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Ninety Six First Baptist Church with the Rev. Chuck Sprouse officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Drew Wilson, Randall Jay, Jason Dickson, Adam Califf, Ricky Turner, Devin Chastain, Jacob Deason and Christian Brown.
Honorary escort will be Ryan Underwood, Blake Roller, Tobias Johnson and Brian Gardner.
The family will receive friends at Harley Funeral Home on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Family members are at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorials be made to Harley Funeral Home, PO Box 777, Greenwood, SC 29648 to be applied to Zane's funeral expenses or to United Way of the Lakelands, 929 Phoenix Street, Greenwood, SC 29646 (uwlakelands.org).
