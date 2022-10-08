NINETY SIX — Cason Gaither Zane Brinson, 30, of Ninety Six, died Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center.

Born in Greenwood, Zane was a 2010 graduate of Ninety Six High School and served in the US Army from 2010-2011 as a Delta 19 Calvary Scout. He was a mechanic and a very talented musician. He loved fishing and hunting and was a member of Ninety Six First Baptist Church.

