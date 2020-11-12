Zachary Arnaz Rapley, 38, of 400 Emerald Road North, Apt. M-3, husband of Shikina Rapley, departed his walk of life on November 10, 2020 at his home. Born on December 17, 1981, he was the son of the late Doris Ann Rapley. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Annie Mae Rapley. He was raised in the home of his grandparents, James and (the late Annie Mae) Rapley, Sr. He graduated from Greenwood High School in 2000 and graduated from Piedmont Technical College in 2018 for Photography. He was employed at Greenwood School District 50 and had his own photography business, Mr. Rapley's Photos.
He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife of the home; one son, Zachary Arnaz Rapley Jr. of Greenwood; one brother, Desmond Jubar Rapley of Greenwood; one sister; Jessica Marie Coleman of Greenwood; and a host of uncles, aunts and other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum, conducted by Rev. Adrian Wideman. Viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. The family will be at the home of his mother-n-law, Sharon Carroll, 302 Glenwood Street, Greenwood, SC 29649. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.