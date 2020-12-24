CHARLOTTE—Yvonne Shereat Foggie, 59, of Charlotte, NC passed away December 20, 2020 at her home after a two-year battle with cancer.
Yvonne was born on November 23, 1961 to Charles and Doris Foggie in Norfolk, VA. She was raised in Marrero, LA and Greenwood, SC. After high school, she attended Voorhees College where she completed her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
After graduation, she worked in Charleston, SC and Far Rockaway, NY eventually settling in Charlotte, NC. While in Charlotte, she worked for Wachovia Bank and Wells Fargo where she was employed for 23 years.
Yvonne loved to travel with her friends, her twin sister Yvette and especially her son Brandon. She was particularly fond of the Caribbean Islands and cherished every opportunity to see the beautiful ocean. She also loved horses and would ride them whenever she had the opportunity.
Yvonne is survived by her son, Brandon Jenkins of Charlotte, NC, parents, Charles and Doris Foggie of Greenwood, SC; sisters, Sharon Foggie of Greenwood, SC, Yvette Booker of Charlotte, NC and Sonia Foggie of Concord, NC; brothers, Victor Foggie of Phoenix, AZ and Sidney Foggie of Hampton, VA. She also leaves several loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and countless friends.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Evening Star Cemetery. Burial will follow immediately. Public viewing will be held at the funeral home starting at noon on Saturday until 4:00 PM. Please practice social distance guidelines.
For online condolences, please visit www.percivaltompkinsfh.com
Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Foggie family.